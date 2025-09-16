Substitute teacher accused of striking autistic student's face with lunch box

The Brief A Largo substitute teacher is accused of striking an autistic student's face with a lunch box. 65-year-old David Jones is charged with one count of child abuse after causing a welt on the child's forehead, according to PCSO. Jones told deputies that it was a "knee-jerk" reaction and that he knew the child had special needs.



A substitute teacher at Oakhurst Elementary School has been arrested after striking a special needs student with a lunch box containing a metal canister, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

On Monday, 65-year-old David Jones was assigned to a special needs classroom when the victim started hitting and kicking as a sign of communication, according to PCSO.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say that Jones responded by striking the child in the face, causing a welt on the child's forehead.

When deputies confronted Jones about the incident, he responded by saying that it was a "knee-jerk" reaction and that he knew the child had special needs.

Jones was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and was charged with one count of child abuse.

Pinellas County schools shared this statement:

"Pinellas County Schools has zero tolerance for staff behavior that jeopardizes student safety or the integrity of our schools. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority, and we are committed to ensuring that every child is treated with kindness, dignity, and respect."

No word yet on whether Jones is still employed.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube