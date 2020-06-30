Successful SpaceX launch of U.S. Space Force GPS satellite

article

On Tuesday, SpaceX launched a new U.S. Space Force GPS satellite into orbit atop a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral.

The GPS III Space Vehicle 03 mission lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

A 15-minute primary launch window openened at 3:55 p.m. EDT.

The launch was delayed because of upper-level winds, but lifted off at 4:10 p.m.

SpaceX landed the Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to CNET, this was the first time SpaceX landed and recovered its Falcon 9 rocket following the launch of a military satellite.