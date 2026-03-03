Iran War: Army Reserve soldier from Winter Haven killed during Kuwait drone strike

article

The Brief The Pentagon has identified four of the six service members who have been killed in the Iran war, and one of them is from Winter Haven. The Department of War identified the Army Reserve soldier from Winter Haven as Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35. All four of the service members died on March 1 in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, after a drone hit a command center.



The Pentagon has identified four of the six service members who have been killed in the Iran war, and one of them is from Winter Haven.

The Department of War identified the Army Reserve soldier from Winter Haven as Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35.

READ: Iranian-Americans relieved by fall of Ayatollah Khomeini — but questions remain about country’s future

What we know:

According to the department, all four of the service members died on March 1 in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, after a drone hit a command center. All soldiers were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa.

These are the other service members identified by the Department of War:

Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska.

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Pictured: Cody Khork in 2014. Courtesy: Florida Southern College.

All four identified were Army Reserve soldiers, according to the Associated Press.

PREVIOUS: Iran death toll rises to 6 US service members killed

The incident in Kuwait remains under investigation.

The backstory:

The deaths of the service members came just one day after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, which has launched retaliatory strikes, AP reported.

The U.S. military has said that six American service members died overseas in the Iran operations. Central Command has mentioned that at least five other troops were seriously wounded in the attacks.