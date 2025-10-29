Suni Bell murder: 5 convicted of killing 4-year-old girl in drive-by shooting to spend rest of lives in prison

The Brief The five men convicted in the shooting death of four-year-old Suni Bell were sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday. A jury found them guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder earlier this month. The child’s family spoke in court before sentencing is finalized.



The five men who were convicted of killing 4-year-old Suni Bell where sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday morning.

Zvante Sampson, Jaylin Bedward, James Denson, Quandarious Hammond and Andrew Thompson were convicted in September in the 2021 killing of Suni Bell. The verdict carries an automatic life sentence for each of the men.

The backstory:

The state said the 4-year-old girl and her family were coming back from a celebration of life for a family member who had died, and they were headed to a get-together following the event that night in August 2021.

Prosecutors said Suni's uncle, Willy Brown, was driving the car and her mother, Mary Harrison, was in the passenger's seat. They couldn't find the location of the get-together, so they pulled off into a field to figure out the directions.

Prosecutors said Sampson, Bedward, Denson, Thompson and Hammond were among a group that was hanging out at a nearby Chevron gas station, and they started watching the car that the family was in.

Pictured: Suni Bell.

The group was seen gathering outside the gas station on surveillance footage.

Prosecutors said some of the men masked their faces and several grabbed guns, before getting into several cars and following the car that Suni and her family were in. Surveillance footage appears to show the cars following their car and ambushing them with about 40 bullets.

Suni's mother and uncle survived, but the child later died at the hospital.

