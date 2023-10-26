Sunset Beach to reopen this weekend after month-long emergency dune restoration project

Sunset Beach will reopen this weekend following a month of restoring the dunes and planting vegetation to counteract the damages from Hurricane Idalia.

READ: Parts of Sunset Beach closing so crews can begin dune restoration post-Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall on Florida's Gulf coast in late August, left devastating storm surge across the state and damaged area beaches.

Parts of Sunset Beach on Treasure Island were closed on September 22 as a result. Officials on Treasure Island said around 60% of the dune system in Sunset Beach was gone after Idalia.

READ: Emergency dune restoration project begins on Sunset Beach as Hurricane Idalia recovery continues

Pinellas County headed up the dune restoration project, using the county's tourism tax to fund more than $6 million for the project. Treasure Island officials said they expect the beach to reopen on Saturday.

READ: Sunset Beach moves one step closer to reopening

Beachgoers are still reminded to stay off the dunes, as a part of the project included planting native vegetation that will help stabilize the newly created dunes. Staying off those dunes will help ensure that new vegetation will grow.

"I want to thank the Pinellas County Commission and staff for funding and administering this Emergency Dune Restoration project, the City was happy to partner as the boots on the ground to inform, educate and collect the necessary construction easements from property owners that enabled the project to move forward," Treasure Island City Manager Amy Davis said.

In September, city officials said they expected about 40,000 cubic yards of sand would be trucked in to spread along the beach.