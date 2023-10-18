Sunset Beach moves one step closer to reopening

Sunset Beach is one step closer to reopening as crews work to restore the dunes that Hurricane Idalia decimated.

On Monday, they started planting four types of vegetation, nearly 100,000 plants.

﻿The plants, mostly sea oats, will stabilize the surface to keep the sand in place, Lauren Doing, an environmental specialist for Pinellas County, said.

"I think it's very important. Dunes themselves will just help lessen the damage or lessen the impact of wave energy, winds, storm surges and everything. So, keeping them in place and sturdy is very important for the coastal communities," Doing said.

Planting the vegetation is the last stage of the emergency beach restoration project that started in September.

"We've placed about 32,000 cubic yards of sand on the beach so far," Dr. John Bishop, Pinellas County Coastal Management Coordinator and the beach nourishment project manager said.

"We're building a 10-foot elevation dune with a one-on-four slope on each side. So, it's one-foot elevation, four feet of horizontal distance, that steep of a slope. Still, it should dissipate the wave energy, let the waves run up to it instead of impacting the dune, and it's been moving along very quickly, so we're very excited about this," Bishop said.

The Tourist Development Tax helped pay for the project.

"I've lived here 35 years, so after Hurricane Idalia, and even before that, the beaches, I've never seen them in the state that they were," Brian Lowack, the President and CEO of Visit St. Pete Clearwater, said. "So, it was concerning to me, and here in Pinellas County, with our tourism industry thriving as it is, having the ability to do something about it and not relying on anyone else is a true blessing."

More than 15 million people visited the area last year, according to Lowack. He said even more people are expected this year.

"The beaches are our main tourism driver here in Pinellas County, so it's important that we make sure to invest our funds in ways and projects to ensure the longevity of the beaches is sustained," Lowack said.

County officials said to ensure that happens, they need the public's help.

"It has been difficult to keep people out of the project site," Bishop said. "People have to remember that this is an active construction site. I know it's the beach and people can walk in from either end, but they really shouldn't and they're not allowed to because it is a construction site," Bishop said.

"So, please stay out of the beach until it's open. Please stay off the dunes once it is open and you're able to come in. Please don't walk around in the sea oats and recreate on the sea oats. They need time to establish and grow. They're just baby sea oats right now. Let them grow and become big adult sea oats and stabilize the beach," Bishop said.

The project is expected to wrap up by Oct. 28. Bishop said the county is also restoring dunes in Pass-a-Grille Belleair Beach and is starting projects soon in Upham Beach and Indian Rocks Beach.