Shore Acres flooding: King tides bring coastal water to roadways

The Brief Higher-than-normal King tides are expected to bring coastal flooding to Shore Acres on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Meteorologists say the tide levels will recede during the day before rising again overnight through early October. Local officials and weather experts advise residents in low-lying coastal areas to avoid driving through flooded roads.



Abnormally high King tides are causing coastal flooding in low-lying areas like Shore Acres on Wednesday morning, with more high water expected over the coming days.

High tides flood Shore Acres

What we know:

King tides caused flooding in Shore Acres on Wednesday morning. FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said the same flooding conditions are expected on Thursday morning.

He said water levels will temporarily recede to leave roads dry during the day before rising again early Thursday morning. Tides will remain elevated for a couple more nights before finally subsiding.

Moon position drives flooding

The backstory:

Osterberg says King tides occur a few times a year when a full moon reaches perigee, placing it at its closest distance to Earth. This gravitational pull creates unusually high tides that frequently flood low-lying coastal areas.

Meteorological conditions also influence the overall impact of King Tide events alongside gravitational forces, according to the National Weather Service. Impactful coastal flooding has already been observed along the east coast of South Florida over several days.

Bay Area officials warning

Local perspective:

The city of St. Pete Beach warned that naturally higher-than-normal tides will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. Officials noted these high tides are a normal part of the coastal environment but cause standing water in low-lying spots.

Manatee County officials expect higher-than-normal tides from Sept. 28 through Oct. 3, with peak tide levels occurring early Tuesday morning, Sept. 29. Areas at risk for flooding include Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key, the Bradenton and Palmetto riverfronts, Cortez Village, Palmetto Point, Rubonia, and Terra Ceia Island.

Staying safe near water

What you can do:

City and county officials urge drivers and pedestrians never to walk or drive through flooded roadways. Drivers should allow extra travel time and watch for standing water on roadways.

Local municipalities continue to monitor conditions throughout the King tide event to maintain public safety.

Flood duration remains unknown

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed any potential property damage totals in Shore Acres. It remains unclear how heavily local weather conditions will compound the tide levels later in the week.