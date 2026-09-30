Tropical moisture targets Bay Area ahead of rainy weekend

The Brief Incoming tropical moisture is expected to revive the rainy season and push weekend rain chances up to 60-70%. Rainfall could reach multiple inches across parts of Florida and along the Interstate 10 corridor. Half of Florida remains in a drought, with severe to extreme conditions persisting in Central Florida.



Heavy rainfall is projected to return to Florida and the central Gulf Coast as surges of tropical moisture move into the region.

Florida Rainy Season

What we know:

Surging tropical moisture is set to reactivate the rainy season across the region following a dry weekend. Rain chances are projected to jump to 60-70% toward the upcoming weekend.

Computer forecast models indicate the potential for multiple inches of rainfall, extending along Interstate 10 from Pensacola to New Orleans.

Severe Sunshine State Drought

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed exact rainfall totals for individual neighborhood locations. It remains uncertain how quickly the incoming precipitation will fully relieve dry soil conditions.

Central Florida Water Needs

Why you should care:

Despite recent dry weather, significant precipitation is needed to address ongoing water deficits. Half of Florida is experiencing drought conditions, with sections of Central Florida currently categorized under extreme drought.

Gulf Coast Storm System

Big picture view:

Atmospheric moisture levels will take a few days to rebuild after last weekend's dry stretch. The incoming tropical moisture pattern is expected to impact major transit routes, bringing widespread heavy downpours from the Florida Panhandle westward to Louisiana.