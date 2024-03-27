Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski and model Camille Kostek give Tampa veterans major surprise

A Tampa woman and military veteran got the surprise of a lifetime, after making a donation to a good cause.

Dawn Atkinson-Jones, a military veteran, has followed the careers and lives of former Buccaneers and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend and model, Camille Kostek.

"Of course, we loved Brady and Gronk," she said. "I liked them when they were with the Pats, but when they came to the Bucs, that was even better. Like, that was my dream."

She says supporting the causes that the two championed was a no brainer.

Gronkowski partnered with the platform, Voomerang, to support the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, and Kostek partnered with the platform to support the Pete Frates Foundation, which raises awareness about ALS.

"I go to the VA out at James A. Haley here in Tampa to get all of my health treatment, and there are a lot of people out there that I talk to that have ALS," Atkinson-Jones said.

Atkinson-Jones made a donation last year through Voomerang, but didn’t think too much of it.

"Until recovering from this surgery that I had at the end of December, and then for a week, I kept getting these calls from this number," she said.

Atkinson-Jones says she had no idea who was calling her, and was skeptical about answering.

"And then finally, the text message I think it was said, ‘I really need to talk to you about the cars’. And I sent a quick text back, all caps ‘WHY!’" she said.

Little did she know, she was the first winner of the couple’s giveaway through Voomerang.

Atkinson-Jones won a brand new 2023 Corvette.

"I don't even play lotto because I'm so unlucky," Atkinson-Jones said.

Atkinson-Jones won a Classic renovated 1974 Corvette and a brand new 2023 Corvette, which she intended to gift to her father.

"She had told us on our FaceTime when we met her, that she had actually put a picture of an old school Corvette in her dad's stocking for Christmas, before she had even won the corvettes," Kostek said.

The surprise kept growing. Atkinson-Joens, a military veteran, wanted to shine the spotlight on something bigger than herself, knowing that Gronkowski and Kostek also do work to support the veteran community.

"It was fate," Gronkowski said. "And, I'm all about the veterans. I believe they’re our true heroes, you know, protecting our freedom, protecting our country and giving us the right to do what we love."

Atkinson-Jones helped coordinate a tour of the James A. Haley VA Hospital and the opportunity to meet some of the veterans.

"They took time out of their day to be here, and they took time out of their day to come talk to us," Army veteran Ken Patterson said. "And, they spent a lot of time with us, and signing autographs."

"It puts a smile on my face, and it makes me realize that my times aren't tough when I'm going through something," Gronkowski said. "So, just to talk to them about, you know, what sports they play, what activities they do, I mean, it just brings joy to everyone."

The joy brought to a whole community of people was born from one donation.

"Our whole motto for Voomerang is when you do good, the good comes back," Kostek said.

The good came back around once more when Atkinson-Jones surprised her son with the keys to the second Corvette.

"If this isn't God-ordained in some way, all of these people are together for a reason," Atkinson-Jones said.

Atkinson-Jones says being able to bring joy and support for the veteran community is the biggest reward out of this experience.