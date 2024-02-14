Super Bowl 'streakers' are from Florida, arrest records show

Two men caused a stir on the field at the Super Bowl on Sunday – and it wasn't Travis Kelce who went viral for yelling at Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid on the sidelines.

During the third quarter, two shirtless men allegedly ran onto the field ahead of Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's 57-yard field goal.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: A fan runs onto the field in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We've got people on the field," announcer Tony Romo said during the broadcast.

"We've got a streaker," Jim Nantz replied.

"Partial streaker," Romo said as officials on the field tried to get the situation under control.

The two men were identified as Alex Gonzalez and Sebastian Rivera, both from Miami. They were both charged with prohibited conduct at an athletic event, a misdemeanor, according to arrest reports from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department obtained by FOX 35.

Gonzalez and Rivera allegedly jumped over a security barrier in the stands of Allegiant Stadium and ran onto the field, the report said.

They were apprehended by security on the field and turned over to police before being transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

FOX 35 has reached out to Clark County for more information about Gonzalez and Rivera's upcoming court dates.