Supernatural Food and Wine’s walk-up wonder in Downtown Tampa

In the heart of Downtown Tampa, Supernatural Food and Wine is making waves with its breakfast and lunch offerings.

The small walk-up window boasts a diverse menu featuring breakfast sandwiches, classic and vegan options, garden-fresh salads, and a selection of sweets and pastries.

According to Frank Johnson, the manager of the establishment, "Supernatural Food and Wine is just a classic breakfast and lunch spot. What we do, we do really well."

READ: Filipino food truck opens brick-and-mortar location in Tampa

The restaurant takes pride in its attention to detail, crafting every item on its menu from scratch.

"Every sandwich we make, we're proud of. We make our own ketchup and sauces, and even the eggs are fresh daily. Each aspect of our menu is made in-house, setting us apart from other places. We genuinely care about what we do," Johnson emphasized.

Earlier this year, Supernatural Food and Wine received a nod from celebrity chef Alton Brown, who dubbed their bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich as the "best breakfast sandwich ever."

Brown's endorsement has undoubtedly brought attention to the establishment, highlighting the quality and flavor that distinguishes this downtown spot.

Supernatural Food and Wine caters to both early birds and those seeking a leisurely Saturday brunch, with operating hours from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. The restaurant's commitment to freshness and ease of access because of the walk-up window has solidified its status as a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike.

READ: Tampa’s Winter Village kicks off holiday season at Curtis Hixon Park

The menu doesn't stop at the sandwiches; the restaurant also offers a selection of drinks and wine to complement the diverse options.

Johnson talked about their culinary philosophy.

"We don't do anything off the rails crazy, but what we do, we do really, really well. It's the attention to detail and the passion for quality that sets Supernatural Food and Wine apart in the vibrant food scene of Downtown Tampa," he explained

To learn more about them and to see their menu, click here.