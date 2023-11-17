Tampa’s Winter Village kicks off holiday season at Curtis Hixon Park

It may not be sweater weather, but Tampa will officially welcome in the holiday season Friday night when the Winter Village opens at Curtis Hixon Park.

Christmas trees have taken their places among the park’s palms and a fresh layer of ice on a rink overlooking the Hillsborough River is ready for skaters.

The Tampa Downtown Partnership, which puts on the celebration of all things merry and bright, says this year’s Winter Village is bigger than ever.

File: Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park.

Beginning Friday through January 1, visitors can enjoy ice skating, or try out ice-less curling, shop at dozens of local businesses, and treat themselves to holiday desserts and specialty cocktails.

Each night promises something different, from sensory skating on Mondays where guests with special needs will have the first hour of open rink time devoted to them to a silent disco on ice on Fridays.

Exterior of the Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park.

On Sundays, guests can hop aboard the Winter Village Express, a TECO streetcar transformed into a holiday-themed experience with cookies and milk, Christmas caroling, and special performers on board.

Entry to the Winter Village is free and ice skating and Winter Village Express tickets must be purchased in advance.

A child plays on the ice-less curling court.

Opening night runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Hours vary throughout the season. For a detailed schedule of events and ticket information, visit https://wintervillagetampa.com/.