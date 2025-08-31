Suspect arrested in deadly Sarasota shooting stemming from fight

The Brief A suspect was arrested after a deadly shooting stemming from a fight on North Washington Boulevard in Sarasota. Investigators said they believe several groups of people were in a fight outside when the shooting happened. One woman died at the scene and another man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he's in stable condition.



A suspect was arrested early Sunday morning after a deadly shooting stemming from a fight on North Washington Boulevard in Sarasota.

What we know:

The Sarasota Police Department said Grevil Vicente Bonilla Enamorado, 29, is now facing two charges, including homicide and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Officers said the shooting happened at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of North Washington Boulevard.

Pictured: Grevil Vicente Bonilla Enamorado. Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department.

Investigators said they believe several groups of people were in a fight outside. That's when the suspect pulled a gun out and fired shots, according to police. Several witnesses heard what happened and held the suspect until officers arrived at the scene, according to SPD.

One woman died at the scene and another man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he's in stable condition, officers said. There isn't a known relationship between the suspect and victims, according to officials.

What you can do:

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department's criminal investigation division at (941) 263-6070 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-8477.