Pinellas cracks down on DUIs in tribute to family killed by impaired driver

The Brief Multiple Pinellas County law enforcement agencies teamed up for a 10-hour "DUI Wolfpack" operation. The crackdown honors four men killed in a 2010 St. Pete crash caused by a 20-year-old impaired driver. The McConnell family says the pain of losing their loved ones remains fresh, even 15 years later.



What we know:

Law enforcement agencies across Pinellas County, including the Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and police departments from St. Pete, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, and Tarpon Springs joined forces in a "DUI Wolfpack" operation.

The 10-hour event began Saturday at 7 p.m. and ran through 5 a.m. The goal: crack down on impaired drivers near the county’s busiest roads while honoring the memory of four men killed in a DUI crash in 2010.

The backstory:

On July 31, 2010, 19-year-old Kelly McConnell, his father Elroy, and his half-brothers Nathan and Roy were killed when an impaired driver ran a red light at 80 miles per hour in St. Pete.

The McConnell family was in town for a reunion. Roy had just welcomed a baby boy months earlier. For their grandmother, Patricia Voelker, the pain is still raw. She said, "It’s been 15 years and I stop sometimes and I think, ‘How old would Kelly be now? Would he be married? Would he have children?’" she told FOX 13.

What they're saying:

Cousin Ginger Brengle said their story continues to serve as a reminder that DUI tragedies can strike anyone."Let people know that this is not something that just happens to someone else. It can happen to you too," she said.

Both Voelker and Brengle have turned their grief into activism. Voelker helps lead "Walk Like MADD" events in South Carolina, while Brengle speaks in local driver’s education classes. She also organizes thank-you cards and goodie bags for officers who participate in DUI Wolfpack operations. "It’s frustrating to me that it’s been 15 years and we’re still having to do this," Brengle said.

What's next:

This weekend’s DUI Wolfpack will end at 5 a.m. Sunday. Families like the McConnells hope it prevents others from experiencing the same loss they’ve carried for 15 years. Stick with FOX 13 to learn the results.