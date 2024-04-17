Suspect arrested in shooting that left man hurt at Zephyrhills McDonald's

article

Police in Zephyrhills have arrested the man accused of shooting another man at a McDonald's, forcing nearby schools to be placed on "controlled campus" on Tuesday.

According to the Zephyrhills Police Department, Wesley Bullock opened fire just before 11 a.m. Tuesday during a fight with the victim, who was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Zephyrhills High School, R.B. Stewart Middle School, Woodland Elementary School and West Zephyrhills Elementary School were all placed on controlled campus, but later returned to normal operations, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Bullock faces charges of armed burglary with battery and aggravated assault.

