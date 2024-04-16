Man hospitalized after shooting at Zephyrhills McDonald's: Police

A shooting at a Zephyrhills McDonald's on Tuesday morning caused three nearby schools to be placed on "controlled campus," according to police.

Officials say the Zephyrhills Police Department responded to reports of a fight and shooting involving two men at the McDonald's located at 6042 Gall Blvd just before 11 a.m.

According to authorities, one person had non-life threatening injuries after the alteration and was taken to AdventHealth Zephyrhills hospital.

Zephyrhills High School, R.B. Stewart Middle School, Woodland Elementary School and West Zephyrhills Elementary School were all placed on controlled campus out of an abundance of caution but have since returned to normal operations, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

According to ZPD, the investigation is ongoing.

