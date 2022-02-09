Suspect in 1981 rape, murder of Lakeland mother expected to plead guilty

For over four decades, the family of Linda Slaten has been waiting for justice to be served.

She was killed in 1981. However, 41 years later, her killer is finally expected to plead guilty to her murder.

Joseph Mills has been in jail for over two years, but since he was charged with Linda Slaten’s murder during his December 2019 arrest, Mills has maintained his innocence.

Mills is accused of sexually assaulting the 31-year-old single mother inside her Polk Country apartment, before killing her, while her two young sons slept in the next rooms. Slaten’s sister found her the next morning with a wire hanger around her neck and the screen missing from her bedroom window.

At the time, DNA didn’t turn up any matches for investigators. However, in December of 2018, evidence from the crime scene was processed once again, and this time it produced a match from a genetic genealogy database.

One year later, in December of 2019, Mills was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Mills, who was 20-years-old at the time of the crime, was no stranger to the family. He happened to be the youth football coach for Slaten’s youngest son, Tim. He frequently gave Tim rides home from games and practices, including on the day he is said to have killed Tim’s mother. When news of Mills’ arrest broke in 2019, Tim said he was shocked, as this was someone he had trusted.

Mills originally pled not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder, but Wednesday, he is expected to change his plea to guilty. The hearing will take place at 11:30 a.m. in Bartow.