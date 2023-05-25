Suspect opens fire on crowd in Lakeland parking lot injuring 1, police say

article

One person was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after police say they were struck by a bullet in a Lakeland parking lot.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, shots were fired around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Memorial Boulevard where a crowd had gathered.

Officers say the person who was hit was taken to an area hospital, but their condition is currently unknown.

An armed law enforcement officer at the scene of an early morning shooting that injured one person.

According to LPD, officers were watching the crowd when the shooting occurred. The agency says police did not fire and none were injured in the shooting.

Police say the motive behind the shooting is unclear and they do not currently have information on a suspect.