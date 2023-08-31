Suspected drunk driver runs red light, crashes into deputy: HCSO

A deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is recovering after investigators say a drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into his patrol vehicle early Thursday morning.

According to HCSO, the deputy was responding to a service call in his marked HCSO Chevy Tahoe shortly before 4 a.m.

The deputy was traveling west on College Avenue across US Highway 41 when, according to investigators, a Hyundai SUV, driven by Eduardo Castro, 24, ran a red light and crashed into him.

The deputy was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to HCSO.

Deputies say Castro showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.

He provided a breath sample at HCSO's Central Breath Testing Unit three hours after the crash and blew a .124 and .119 BAC, according to investigators.

Castro is facing charges of driving under the influence with personal damage and personal injury and driving without a valid driver's license.

"This incident could have easily resulted in a tragic loss of life, and it serves as an example of the potential devastation that a single reckless choice can cause. Driving under the influence is illegal and endangers everyone on the road," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Not only did this selfish individual cause a deputy to end up in the hospital, but he prevented another member of our community who was in need from getting the help they needed promptly."

