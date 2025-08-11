Suspected DUI driver arrested following Dunedin rollover crash

The Brief A suspected DUI driver was arrested following a crash in Dunedin on Sunday night. Investigators said 42-year-old Jared Tiso crashed his Dodge Ram into a Lexus driven by a 61-year-old man as he tried to turn east on Winchester Drive from Belcher Road. Tiso was arrested and charged with two counts of driving under the influence, causing serious bodily injury and one count of driving under the influence.



A man is accused of driving under the influence when he struck another vehicle in Dunedin on Sunday night, causing life-threatening injuries to the driver.

What we know:

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Jared Tiso was driving a 2022 Dodge Ram southbound on Belcher Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. when he tried to turn east on Winchester Drive and struck a 2022 Lexus that was traveling northbound.

Investigators say the impact of the crash caused the Lexus to roll over.

Tiso and the driver of the Lexus, a 61-year-old man, were ejected from their vehicles, according to PCSO.

The driver of the Lexus and Tiso were taken to an area hospital.

Deputies say the driver of the Lexus suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, Tiso showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Tiso was arrested and charged with two counts of driving under the influence, causing serious bodily injury and one count of driving under the influence.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

What we don't know:

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, the victim's condition is unknown.