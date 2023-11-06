Suspected DUI driver slams into Hillsborough County deputy’s patrol vehicle: HCSO

article

A woman was arrested early Monday morning after investigators say she rear-ended a Hillsborough County deputy while driving under the influence.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight a deputy in a marked Chevy Silverado was conducting an off-duty detail to provide roadway safety and traffic control for a construction business.

Investigators say the deputy was in the left lane of Interstate 75 northbound, south of College Avenue, when 24-year-old Courtney Lynnette Settle, struck the deputy from behind in a 2011 Honda Accord.

A deputy's vehicle was damaged after a suspected DUI driver crashed into the back of it. Image is courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

READ: HCSO makes 11 DUI arrests, 16-year-old taken into custody during latest operation

Detectives say Settle showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI at the scene.

A woman has been arrested for DUI after deputies say she crashed into a deputy's vehicle. Image is courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"Driving under the influence is completely unacceptable, and there is no excuse for putting the lives of others at risk with such reckless behavior," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The consequences of impaired driving can be devastating and life-changing. We will not tolerate such disregard for the safety and well-being of our community."

READ: Plant City man arrested after fleeing officers on motorcycle with fake 'Mclovin' tag: FHP

Settle has been charged with driving under the influence with personal damage and personal injury.