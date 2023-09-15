Suspected Tampa tire slasher arrested and charged for vandalizing more than 20 vehicles: HCSO

The man deputies say is responsible for slashing the tires on more than 20 vehicles was arrested on Friday, according to officials.

RELATED: Deputies search for suspect after 24 vehicles vandalized, tires slashed in North Tampa: HCSO

Video surveillance showed a Hispanic male walking through the parking lots and systematically damaging tires with a sharp object on Thursday morning, according to investigators. Deputies say more than 20 cars were found with damages.

Previous booking photo for Freddy Lopez. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office.

HCSO says 26-year-old Freddy Rafael Lopez was charged with criminal mischief $1,000 or more (x21), violation of probation, criminal mischief property damage, violation of probation and cocaine possession.

READ: Winter Haven High School student accused of robbing smoke shop at gunpoint: WHPD

On Thursday morning deputies received calls reporting that tires were slashed on Grand Prix Way in Tampa. Investigators discovered that tires had also been slashed at other locations nearby, including Tuffy and AutoZone.

Deputies located the suspect involved in the incident.

Authorities say most of the cars that were targeted were parked at the Valencia Village apartment complex on North 15th Street and the La Place strip mall around the corner on Fletcher Avenue.

One driver said it will cost more than $1,300 to replace his tires.

"There is no place in Hillsborough County for the inexcusable offenses committed by this criminal," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "The immediate response by teamHCSO's highly-skilled detectives ensures that the man responsible for this havoc is off our streets and behind bars."

HCSO says the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.