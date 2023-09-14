24 vehicles vandalized, tires slashed in North Tampa, deputies say

article

The search is on to find whoever slashed several car tires in North Tampa.

A total of 24 vehicles were hit and now deputies are working with nearby businesses to locate surveillance and try and track down the person or people responsible.

"This is the first this has been like this where someone went the extra mile to vandalize. This is just unbelievable," business owner Luis Negron said.

Early Thursday morning calls poured into the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office from drivers waking up to find their car tires slashed. Most of the vehicles targeted were parked at the Valencia Village apartment complex on North 15th Street and the La Place strip mall around the corner on Fletcher Avenue.

READ: Hillsborough County leaders host forum addressing uptick in youth gun violence

"We have at least 24 vehicles that have been damaged. Nothing to the vehicle itself other than the tires so right now we're suspecting somebody or a group of people were going around who knows why puncturing all of these tires," Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Marco Villarreal shared.

One car owner expects to pay over $1,000 to replace the tires.

FOX 13 was on scene watching as drivers discovered the damage. Some called in tow trucks to haul away their cars to nearby tire shops.

One driver we spoke with who didn't want to go on camera says it'll cost him more $1,300 to replace his tires.

"The person who did this. They definitely need to be held accountable. They need to turn themselves in because whatever anybody did to them or whatever they're going through they need to seek help," Negron said.

READ: 13-year-old arrested, charged with shooting another teenager in Tampa, police say

Negron who runs a community center for seniors in the same strip mall where cars were targeted says some of his patrons are feeling uneasy about what happened.

Officials are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"They don't need to see that. They don't need to worry about if my car, if my property is going to be safe, am I going to be safe because at the end of the day that's what we provide here," Negron added.

The person or people who did this are looking at a slew of charges as many as 24 counts of property damage because of how many cars were targeted.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office 813-247-8200.