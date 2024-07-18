SUV hits, kills Tampa man and his dog as they tried to help girlfriend involved in crash: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Tampa man and his dog were hit and killed near Hillsborough Avenue and I-75 on Saturday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man’s girlfriend, a 31-year-old Plant City woman, was involved in a minor two-vehicle crash on Hillsborough Avenue at the northbound entrance ramp to I-75.

Troopers say the 23-year-old man went to the crash site at the request of his significant other.

When he arrived and got out of his car, his dog also jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the roadway, according to FHP.

While he was trying to rescue his Doberman, the man entered the path of a Honda CRV and was struck by the vehicle.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

His dog was killed at the scene.

The Plant City woman was not injured during the incident.

