Former Pinellas County detention deputy accused of watching child porn at work faces more charges

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a former Pinellas County detention deputy a few weeks after investigators say he was accused of watching child porn at work.

Trevor Scott Willis, 33, was arrested on July 1 for watching and sharing child porn videos while working at the jail.

Detectives say the videos were of children between the ages of five and fifteen years old. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, videos showing a child engaging in sexual activities with a dog were also found during the investigation.

Investigators say that Willis used his personal cellphone while on duty at the jail and was logged into the agency's Wi-Fi while watching the videos. When detectives interviewed Willis, they said he admitted to obtaining and sending the videos.

READ: Florida man arrested for threatening to kill Pres. Biden: 'Should I finish him off?'

He was charged with ten counts of child pornography, ten counts of transmission of child pornography, and two counts of sexual activity involving animals.

Trevor Willis mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Acting on a tip from PCSO, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Predator Unit got a search warrant for a home in Lutz.

Detectives with HCSO say their investigation revealed more pornographic material on a social media application linked to Willis.

He was arrested again on July 17 on nine counts of child pornography.

READ: Surrogacy scam: Sarasota couple joins 23 families in suing woman accused of taking $6M for lavish lifestyle

"These vile actions have no place in our community, and the betrayal of trust by someone who swore to protect and serve is deeply disturbing," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "However, I am immensely proud of the collaboration among all the detectives involved. Their thorough investigation and teamwork have brought this criminal to justice, showing the integrity and commitment we uphold in serving our community."

According to officials, Willis was hired by PCSO in 2016.

Willis resigned from the sheriff’s office upon his July 1 arrest.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter