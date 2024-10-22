Water restrictions end for Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties after Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Hillsborough and Pinellas County are no longer under one-day-per-week lawn watering restrictions thanks to above-average rainfall, according to Tampa Bay area water authorities.

On Tuesday, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) Governing Board voted to end the restrictions, which began in November of last year.

Rain from Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricane Milton helped areas recover from below-normal rainfall during the 2023 summer rainy season.

Officials with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, or SWFMD, say lakes, streams, ponds, wetlands and aquifer levels have improved and Tampa Bay Water’s 15.5-billion-gallon C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir is nearly full.

Hillsborough and Pinellas County are now on year-round water conservation measures, which means lawn watering is limited to twice-per-week.

Local governments that are still under one-day-per-week lawn watering restrictions include: Citrus, Hernando, Pasco and Sarasota counties and the cities of Dunedin, Longboat Key, Sarasota, Tampa and Venice.

