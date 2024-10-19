Tampa sending 'estimated' utility bills after back-to-back hurricanes

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News:

Hurricanes Milton and Helene left communities along Florida’s West coast with the daunting task of cleaning mounds of storm-related debris.

The City of Tampa estimates that the back-to-back hurricanes that passed through the city last month produced a million cubic meters of debris .

The nearly million cubic meters of debris that has filled Tampa's streets has also created new challenges for the city.

The City of Tampa claims that the build-up of storm debris is preventing the proper reading of water meters. With water meters blocked by storm debris, city officials can not determine how much individual residents owe in water bills.

"Until conditions improve to allow for normal meter reading, customers will receive an estimated bill based on their average daily usage over the past 12 months," the City said in a statement .

The City says that when conditions allow for water meters to be read correctly, residents will receive the correct water bill, and their total payment will be "reconciled."

The City also announced that late payment fees will be waived on water bills until water meters can be read accurately.

Anyone seeking more information can call the Utilities Call Center at (813) 274-8811, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.

