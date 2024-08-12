'Take Care of Maya' case: Lawyers for All Children's Hospital file appeal

Months after a jury awarded Maya Kowalski's family more than $200 million in the ‘Take Care of Maya’ case, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital filed an appeal.

Nine months ago, Maya Kowalski walked out of the courthouse after a jury awarded her millions for her lawsuit against the hospital.

"To me, it was about the answer, knowing that my mom was right. I want people to know that. She wasn’t harming me at all," Kowalski said at the time.

The trial lasted eight weeks. Ultimately, the jury found the hospital liable on all seven counts – finding hospital staff committed false imprisonment, medical negligence, battery, fraud and intentionally inflicted emotional distress on the family – eventually leading to the death of Maya’s mother, Beata.

Back then, the hospital said the fight wasn’t over, and the Kowalski family attorney knew it, too.

"They'll appeal it. They'll file like I said, 100 pages of motions and we'll do what we've been doing, which is we'll persevere through. I have no fears about that verdict," the Kowalski family attorney Gregory Anderson said at the time.

PREVIOUS: 'Take Care of Maya' trial: Judge lessens damages for Kowalski family, rejects new trial in case

An attorney for Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Howard Hunter, made clear the hospital planned to appeal the verdict.

"Be reassured that we will appeal this. We will appeal it zealously, and we will continue to try to make their jobs safe and effective," Hunter said at the time.

In January, the hospital filed a motion for a new trial. A judge denied that motion – but also lowered the amount of money the hospital needed to shell out to the family from $261 million to $213 million – saying that certain damages were "excessive."

The hospital hired an attorney from a Baltimore law firm who recently filed an initial brief in appellate court, saying the award was excessive.

In the brief, they argued the hospital cannot be held liable for the mother’s suicide and there was insufficient evidence to find the hospital guilty of intentional infliction of emotional distress. They also argued the punitive damages claims were not proven by clear and convincing evidence, which is something the hospital’s team mentioned on the day of the verdict.

RELATED: ‘Take Care of Maya’ trial: Judge determines no juror misconduct took place in $260M case

"Sending a message for punitive damages is really going to create a silencing effect at my hospital, where it’s going to chill people from ever speaking up again," Attorney Ethen Shapiro said.

The hospital is asking for the appeals court to overturn those judgments and order a new trial for other claims made by the family. Appeals are typically considered by a three-judge panel. It could take until next year to resolve the case.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: