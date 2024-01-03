‘Take Care of Maya’ trial: Juror accused of misconduct in $260M case to be interviewed by judge

A juror in the ‘Take Care of Maya’ trial will return to a Sarasota County courtroom on Wednesday to undergo questioning by Judge Hunter Carroll after attorneys for Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital accused him of misconduct.

Maya Kowalski's family sued Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, claiming its actions led family matriarch Beata Kowalski to take her own life. A judge ordered Maya to be sheltered at the medical facility under state custody while allegations of child abuse were investigated. The judge said Maya was not allowed to have physical contact with her mother. After 87 days without seeing her daughter, Beata Kowalski died by suicide. The case was the premise of the Netflix documentary ‘Take Care of Maya’.

Less than two months ago, a jury awarded the Kowalski family $260 million, finding that the hospital falsely imprisoned Maya, fraudulently billed her family, caused them severe emotional distress, and that social worker Catherine Bedy had battered Maya, and Dr. Sally Smith medically neglected her.

Attorneys for Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital have since demanded a new trial and filed several motions alleging juror misconduct and bias. They claim the juror in question ‘tainted’ the verdict in the case and is cause for mistrial.

On Wednesday afternoon, the juror will undergo a limited interview because hospital attorneys say he, among other things, lied on a jury questionnaire, made up his mind before deliberations began and used Nazi symbols when taking notes about Dr. Sally Smith, according to court documents.

Of the many accusations that the defense team has hurled at the juror, Judge Hunter Carroll found that there was enough credibility in four of the issues to bring the juror in for questioning.

The first issue that will be brought up on Wednesday is whether the juror violated the order to not discuss or do research on the case outside the courtroom.

The defense attorneys accuse the juror of sharing information about the case with his wife. She attended the trial in-person and frequently posted her thoughts about the case on social media.

Hospital attorneys claim that the questions the juror was asking at times were far too close to the things his wife was posting online. They say the couple was sharing information, which is against the rules.

Meanwhile, the Kowalskis' attorneys say that the spouse’s interest in the case does not prove anything nefarious was taking place.

The juror is also going to be questioned about two key disclosure issues, including whether he failed to disclose his involvement in a Broward County child welfare case that involved the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The hospital’s attorneys argue that his experience in that case may have biased him against the agency that ultimately separated Maya from her parents and ordered that she be sheltered at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Maya Kowalski in the hospital.

Judge Carroll will also be looking into whether the juror misled the court when he said he had no knowledge of attorney Debra Salisbury, who represented the Kowalski family while Maya was in state custody.

The motion filed by the defense claims that Salisbury also represented the juror’s wife during a 2007 domestic relations proceeding.

Lawyers for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital had asked for the juror to be removed before the case went into deliberations. Initially, an attorney for the Kowalski family agreed, but then reversed course and decided not to let go of the juror at the request of his client.

The juror interview is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m.