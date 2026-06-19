‘Take Care of Maya’: Former attorneys for Kowalski’s face fraud lawsuit in Sarasota County

The Brief Maya Kowalski and her family filed a new lawsuit in Sarasota County claiming their former attorneys misused millions of dollars. The legal complaint accuses the lawyers of charging excessive fees and misusing a client trust account for personal expenses. The former lead attorney denies the allegations and plans to counter-sue the family for fraud and defamation.



Maya Kowalski and her family in Sarasota County are suing their former legal team, alleging the attorneys mismanaged millions of dollars from their high-profile medical malpractice settlement. The family claims in the lawsuit that the lawyers diverted funds meant for legal costs to purchase a multi-million dollar home and a yacht.

Sarasota County legal battle

What we know:

The new lawsuit filed Wednesday names attorneys Greg and Jennifer Anderson, along with the AndersonGlenn law firm in Jacksonville, accusing them of constructive fraud and misconduct. The firm represented the Kowalski family during their 2023 trial against Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg for medical malpractice. Their story was featured in the Netflix documentary "Take Care of Maya."

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According to court documents, the family alleges the Andersons charged excessive fees and misspent money from a client trust account. The Kowalski family claims the attorneys helped arrange an advance funding loan totaling about $42 million for legal costs, but millions went to the lawyers instead to pay off debts and for other personal expenses, according to the lawsuit.

Florida Bar rules

The other side:

Greg Anderson defended his firm, stating that a judge already ordered a resolution on most of these issues last month.

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"We took 50 percent of $9.9 million and left over $5 million in a trust account for Judge Carroll to ultimately decide if we should get our full fee," Anderson said.

Regarding the advance funding loan, Anderson stated that neither his wife nor his firm ever gave a loan to the family. He stated that his team has all receipts, invoices and communications, and plans to file a counter-claim against the Kowalski’s for fraud, slander and defamation.

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Attorney fiduciary responsibilities

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Anderson met the legal threshold to charge his specific fee or if the advance funding setup violated state rules. Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll, who has been handling the case, has yet to rule on a few final issues, including whether the firm provided prohibited financial assistance.

Tampa personal injury lawyer Chris Castillo, who is not affiliated with the case, noted that the Florida Bar strictly regulates client trust accounts. Castillo explained that advance funding is intended for a plaintiff's financial assistance, not to compensate counsel.