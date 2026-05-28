Tampa nearing affordable housing goal as city expands programs to keep residents in their homes

The Brief Tampa leaders say the city has created more than 8,300 affordable housing units since 2019, nearing its goal of 10,000 units. Officials say the effort also focuses on helping longtime residents remain in their homes through rehabilitation and housing assistance programs. The city has invested more than $100 million into affordable housing and housing stability initiatives over the past several years.



Tampa city leaders say the city is making major progress in tackling the affordable housing crisis.

Officials say the effort goes beyond building new developments and also includes programs designed to help longtime residents stay in their homes as Tampa continues to grow.

City of Tampa affordable housing

By the numbers:

Mayor Jane Castor announced the city has helped create more than 8,300 affordable housing units since 2019.

The city says more than 23,000 housing units overall have been constructed during that time.

Officials highlighted several major developments contributing to the affordable housing effort, including Rome Yard, Marquee Square and West River.

Development and Economic Opportunity Administrator Abbye Feeley said the city has had to get creative in identifying opportunities for housing projects.

"The Rome Yard was a city lay down yard for 30 years," Feeley said. "We have to get creative in how we’re solving our housing challenges in the city."

City leaders say more than 4,100 affordable housing units have already been completed, with another 4,000 units currently in progress.

Impact of rising housing costs

Why you should care:

City leaders say rising housing costs continue to impact families across Tampa, especially longtime residents facing financial strain as the city rapidly grows and develops.

Council member Naya Young said the city’s goal is to ensure existing communities are not left behind.

"Our goal is to create neighborhoods where growth and opportunity include the people who have always called these communities home," Young said.

Housing stability programs

Dig deeper:

Officials say affordable housing efforts also include helping residents remain safely in their homes.

Through Tampa’s Rehabilitation and Renovation Program, the city has rehabilitated more than 150 homes since 2019, with another 25 currently in progress.

The program recently helped resident Carlton Mallard, whose family home dates back to the 1950s.

Mallard said the home previously had no air conditioning and lost power after an electrical fuse issue last year. He relied on solar-powered equipment and camping supplies to get by.

The city invested about $147,000 into renovations, including a new roof, impact windows and doors, flooring, cabinets, electrical improvements and air conditioning.

"It’s really a blessing to have a truly functioning house where everything works," Mallard said.

What's next:

City leaders say applications for the Rehabilitation and Renovation Program are expected to reopen sometime this summer.