Tampa announces new housing guidelines

Tampa city leaders announced changes to the city's housing guidelines that they hope will ease the shortage of affordable housing.

During a news conference on Oct. 29, Mayor Jane Castor discussed the new rules governing Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs. ADUs are often backyard homes known as mother-in-law suits, granny flats, garage apartments, or tiny houses.

Mayor Jane Castor talking to residents about the affordable housing crisis in Tampa.

"We're coming at this from every possible angle, doing everything that we can to provide affordable housing for our community," Castor said, adding the city has an immediate need for 26,000 affordable units.

These are the new guidelines passed by the Tampa City Council in July:

ADU conversions may now be considered in legal non-conforming structures subject to meeting the requirements of the Florida Building Code.

Previously, the homeowner had to live in the primary house. The homeowner can now reside in either the ADU or the primary home.

Expanded the geographic area where ADUs were allowed.

In the past, ADUs were only permitted in Tampa Heights, Seminole Heights , East Tampa, and Armenia Gardens Estates. Communities north and west of those neighborhoods are now included.

