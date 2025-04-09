Tampa Bay 24/7: The unsung heroes of Tampa International Airport's overnight shift

The Brief Lots of work happens overnight at Tampa International Airport to keep things running and prepare for the future. Renovations and maintenance are big parts of the work happening at TPA when fewer passengers are around.



When the sun sets, a different kind of hustle begins at Tampa International Airport. While we’re sleeping, a team of overnight workers are just getting started, ensuring the airport is ready for the morning rush ahead.

What they're saying:

"I'm responsible for everything within the terminal buildings here. It's really a 24-hour operation," Adel Abouelsenoun, Tampa International Airport’s Operations Manager on the overnight shift, told FOX 13.

"Maybe there's that one-hour gap between the red-eye flights and the morning startup. But throughout the night, we still have flights coming in and going and a lot of things that occur only at night," Abouelsenoun said.

Pictured: Adel Abouelsenoun, Tampa International Airport’s Operations Manager on the overnight shift.

Dig deeper:

The night shift is a hive of activity, with recent renovations and maintenance taking center stage. Such improvements include new carpeting, signage, and lighting in the baggage claim area. The terminals are also cleaned and maintenance performed on the shuttles.

"It is a much calmer airport at night. It is easier to relocate flights to different bag belts, get everything done before the morning rush, and get everything back open," said Shaun Burnum, the airport’s senior construction inspector.

Such efforts by Abouelsenoun and Burnum are all to improve the passenger experience, a key cornerstone of Tampa International Airport.

Lots of work, including construction, happens overnight at Tampa International Airport.

During his walk, a misplaced sign was found in the arrivals area. A quick call later and the sign was replaced, making sure passengers could navigate the airport.

"We have people in place to help with wayfinding and ensure passengers know where they're going," Abouelsenoun said.

No problem is too big or too small for Abouelsenoun. A passenger missing his bag asked for help and was directed to the airline baggage office. Moving loose carts or picking up trash is also part of the rounds.

Pictured: Adel Abouelsenoun helps a passenger at Tampa International Airport.

While no major issues occurred during this particular shift, Abouelsenoun says he and his team have to be ready to deal with any problems that might affect the day ahead. It’s a team effort, according to Abouelsenoun, who was once an intern at TPA.

"It's a growing and innovative airport, which aligns with what I would want to be a part of," Abouelsenoun said.

What you can do:

Our Tampa Bay 24/7 segment features overnight workers and their jobs on Good Day Tampa Bay. If you have a story idea, email gooddaytampabay@fox.com .

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13 photojournalist Ryan French.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: