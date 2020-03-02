Tampa Bay-area health departments

A COVID-19 Call Center has been set up to answer questions by calling 1-866-779-6121. The call center is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions can be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Anyone with questions outside of the call center hours should contact their county health department and follow directory prompts for "epidemiology."

Click or tap the county name below to be redirected to the county's Florida Department of Health website.