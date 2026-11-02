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Tampa Bay Area programs you can support during Veterans Appreciation Month

By
Care Force
Published November 2, 2026 10:46 AM EST
Published November 2, 2026 10:46 AM EST
article

TAMPA, Fla. - During the month of November, FOX 13 is paying tribute to charities, organizations and medical facilities that support our local veterans.  

For information on how to receive help from, donate to, volunteer, or join any of these groups, please click on the links below: 

Tampa Bay Area Veterans' Programs

Care Force