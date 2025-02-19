Tampa Bay area ranks among top spring break travel destinations

The Brief The Tampa Bay area ranks among the top domestic spring break destinations this year, according to a new AAA survey. The survey reveals that 26% of Floridians plan to travel during spring break. Theme parks and beaches are the most popular destinations among Floridians.



The Tampa Bay area is expected to see a surge in spring break visitors in the coming weeks as travelers seek sunshine, beaches, and cultural attractions. The metro has been named one of the top ten domestic spring break destinations this year, according to a new AAA survey.

AAA reports a strong demand for travel this season, with many travelers looking for warm-weather destinations. And while thousands are expected to arrive in Florida from out of state, many Floridians are planning to travel themselves.

By the numbers:

The survey reveals that 26% of Floridians plan to travel during spring break, making it one of the busiest travel periods of the year. When it comes to preferred spring break vacations, 40% of Floridians favor theme parks, a number significantly higher than the national average, while 36% prefer beach destinations.

AAA says the Tampa Bay area ranks among the top spring break destinations for 2025.

"Theme parks rank high on the list this year, especially with new attractions opening in Orlando," said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA.

Beyond spring break, 45% of Floridians intend to take more vacations this year than in 2024, while 37% expect to take the same number of trips. Only 18% anticipate reducing their travel. Floridians are expected to travel most frequently in March (22%), April (19%), and May (26%), aligning with spring break and early summer vacations.

What you can do:

As the Tampa Bay area continues to attract spring breakers and year-round travelers, industry experts advise booking early to secure the best deals on accommodations and flights.

