Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirm cases of COVID-19, headquarters remain open

On Saturday the Buccaneers confirmed that there have been individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Advent/Health Training Center.

In a statement released to the media, the Buccaneers said, “We immediately activated our COVID-19 Response Plan and vacated the affected areas, which will remain closed until extensive sanitization is completed. The individuals who may have been exposed have already been notified and are following the established protocols which include a 14-day quarantine period.”

The Buccaneers added that the team headquarters will remain open for “Phase 1” employees and went on to say that all essential operations are continuing in preparation for the 2020 season.

