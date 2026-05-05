Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Warrick Dunn gives back to Sarasota family in his mother's honor

The Brief Aveon, a single mother, worked with Habitat for Humanity of Sarasota to purchase, finance and move into her forever home. Warrick Dunn Charities completely furnished the home and helped with $5,000 to go towards her down payment. Dunn, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend, works to help single mothers and fathers in achieving their goal of homeownership in his mother's memory.



It is not every day you find a Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend standing in your driveway. For one local mother and her family, that reality came to life just ahead of Mother’s Day.

The backstory:

Aveon, a single mother to daughters Wynter and Nylah, and caretaker for her father, Kenny, was greeted by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Warrick Dunn. The surprise visit marked the moment the family moved into their new Habitat for Humanity home.

"I’m just speechless, because they didn’t have to do all this, but they did, but I’m just words. I ain’t got no words," Aveon said.

Habitat for Humanity Sarasota assisted Aveon in building, purchasing and financing the house.

Aveon is also the caretaker for her father, Kenny, who is disabled and a stroke survivor.

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"The bathroom and everything was so small it was hard to get him in the shower and out of the shower. I’m happy to be here. We have the space and the room," Aveon said.

By the numbers:

Warrick Dunn Charities stepped in to ensure the new house was move-in ready. The organization provided $5,000 for down payment assistance and fully stocked the home with $10,000 worth of furnishings from Aaron’s Rent to Own.

Renee Snyder, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Sarasota, praised the partnership.

"He [Dunn] really connects with our homeowners, spends time with them, he’s very thoughtful about all the home furnishings, it’s designed specifically for them," Snyder said.

Big picture view:

For Dunn, the mission to provide families with a "forever home" is personal. In 1993, just days before his 18th birthday, his mother — a Baton Rouge police officer — was shot and killed during a robbery. Left to raise his five younger siblings, Dunn turned his mother's dream into a decades-long mission to help others.

"That journey started with my mom, wanting to own our home and never having an opportunity," Dunn said.

This house is the 252nd home completed by the "Homes for the Holidays" program. Now in its 28th year, the charity that began in Tampa has expanded its reach to 31 cities across 16 states.

"To be able to really impact someone and see, witness those life-changing moments. When they walk through the door, you have the keys. They are so surprised," Dunn said. "We just want to impact people in the community in a positive way that is life-changing."

Aveon and her family are thankful for their forever home.

"I’m thankful, I’m grateful to him, habitat and all the donors, everybody. I’m happy," Aveon said.