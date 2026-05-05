Florida deputies reuniting dog last seen New Mexico with owner after 12 years
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A 13-year-old Husky is being reunited with her owner after 12 years of being apart.
The backstory:
The Husky named Sierra arrived at Hernando County Sheriff's Office Animal Services as a stray on April 8. Deputies say she was thing, missing patches of fur, and moving slowly.
The sheriff's office scanned her microchip, which led them to a phone number and a man named Bryce. Bryce hadn't seen Sierra in 12 years and had last known her to be in New Mexico.
Bryce never stopped wondering what happened to her and never expected to find her in a shelter 1,400 miles away in Brooksville, officials say.
What's next:
While with animal services, Sierra received:
- Medical treatment
- Medicated baths
- Daily walks and enrichment
- And "endless love" from staff and volunteers
Deputies say with the help of We Rate Dogs and a sponsorship from Best Western, Sierra started her journey to Texas and back to Bryce.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.