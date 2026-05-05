Former Temple Terrace police officer granted bond after crash that killed 6-year-old girl

The Brief The family of a 6-year-old girl killed in a crash involving a former Temple Terrace police officer is speaking publicly for the first time. A judge set bond for the former officer, Zachary Krug, despite prosecutors arguing he should remain in jail until trial. Prosecutors played dashcam video in court showing Krug accelerating to more than 100 mph before the crash.



For the first time, the family of a 6-year-old girl killed in a crash involving a former Temple Terrace police officer is speaking out, as the now-fired officer appeared in court and was granted bond.

The backstory:

Hillsborough County prosecutors say former officer Zachary Krug accelerated from zero to 104 miles per hour in about 30 seconds along East Fowler Avenue on April 15.

Dashcam video shown in court captured the moments leading up to the crash, stopping just before Krug’s unmarked police SUV slammed into another vehicle.

That car was driven by Samantha Sakowski, who had her three daughters inside. Layla, 6, was killed in the crash.

Courtesy: Jamie Jackson

Lily, 8, remains hospitalized, while Bella, 1, was treated and released.

Family members say the loss has been overwhelming.

What they're saying:

"It's just such a senseless tragedy and I think that's probably the hardest part," Jamie Jackson, the children’s aunt, said.

Investigators also revealed in court that the girls’ mother was making an Uber delivery at the time of the crash. Jackson said the children were simply on their way to pick up another sibling from school.

"These were just my nieces taking a ride to go get their sister from school," Jackson said.

Courtesy: Jamie Jackson

Prosecutors argued Krug was speeding because he was late to work and was not responding to an emergency. Investigators have also said Krug briefly activated his police lights to get through a red light but did not have his lights or sirens activated at the time of the crash. They said there is no evidence Krug radioed dispatch or ran a license plate before accelerating.

"He [Krug] did not call in or radio into dispatch that he was in pursuit. There's no indication that he ran a license plate on his computer. All he did was check in," Hillsborough County prosecutor Dawn Hart said.

The other side:

Krug’s defense attorney, Ralph Fernandez, disputed that claim, saying the officer was attempting to follow another vehicle.

"A vehicle was in front, took off, left a patch of smoke, ran a light, he [Krug] began to follow. Then he stopped, then he had to give chase as a result of the catch-up provisions, and then the tragedy struck," Fernandez said.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors pushed back, arguing that even if Krug was attempting to pursue a vehicle, driving at that speed would still violate department policy.

Family members of the victims also questioned why the officer was driving so fast.

"You're going 104 miles per hour for absolutely no reason. And if it was really just because of something stupid, like you being late to work or whatever the case is, and even if it wasn't an emergency, it's still not justifiable for you to be going that fast," Jackson said. "You've changed a family. Irrevocably, like, things are just never going to be the same."

Krug was fired from the Temple Terrace Police Department last week.

Prosecutors argued Krug poses a danger to the community and should remain behind bars until trial.

What's next:

A judge set bond for Krug, meaning he will have the opportunity to be released from jail as the case moves forward.