Tampa Bay Bucs, Habitat for Humanity join forces for holiday home build

On Tuesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough teamed up to help build two homes in Brandon.

What we know:

Players donated money towards the home builds, and the Glazer family matched their contributions. It’s the third year for the home build between the Bucs and Habitat.

"Every year when those players identify the community priorities that they want to serve and give back to, they donate their own funds to build the two houses right here behind us and then the Glazer family, just to show support and appreciation, they match dollar for dollar every donation our players make out into the community," Kourtney Sanchez, Chief Impact Officer for the Buccaneers, said.

Sanchez said housing affordability is an issue at the top of their list.

"As housing prices increase and housing affordability becomes tougher and tougher, it's a way that they can tangibly give back," Sanchez said.

Dig deeper:

Members of the Buccaneers’ 2025 rookie class volunteered Tuesday morning, and other players joined later in the afternoon. Some season ticket holders also volunteered.

"The Bucs have been an amazing partner for Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough for the past three years," Richard Rogers, Chief Resource Development Officer for Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay, said.

"They’ve been one of our biggest supporters, not only helping to fund these homes, because they've done several homes with us now over the past few years, but also they've come out and helped build the homes for these families and the players are out here building all day long. Some of them didn't even want to leave when they were building last year. So, they really put their heart out into building these homes for their families and it makes a world of support to have their support," he said.

A single mother of three children is moving into one of the homes as part of the build in the spring. Raul and Dionne Johnson are moving into the other and worked alongside the players Tuesday.

What they're saying:

"We thought we would have to move out of the state of Florida because of rising costs," Raul said. "When this program came along, we never thought we're going to be homeowners. Never. And then when Habitat came in and we applied and we got it."

"Man, it's a dream come true," Raul said.

They are massive Bucs fans said having the players work alongside them is the cherry on top.

"It's crazy," Raul said. "I've been a Bucs fan since ‘76. I'm may be telling my age right now, but we didn't know that the Buccaneers sponsored our home. So, when we got a phone call, it was like, ‘wow,’ we didn't know," he said.

"We're just truly grateful with the Bucs and the Glazer family for doing this," Dionne said. "It's amazing that people would take their time to do something like this for people like us. And just to be a part of this, I think it's truly amazing, and we truly appreciate and are grateful for their sacrifice and their part in all of this," she said.

The Johnsons also thanked all the volunteers for helping work on their new home.

What's next:

The neighborhood has 23 Habitat homes, all of which will be built by December 2026.

One of them is the Johnsons’ daughter and grandkids. They say that’s an answered prayer. They’ve also gotten close with some of their other neighbors through helping work on their homes.

"It has just been awesome. I'll just hear their stories. It's crazy. I thought we were the only ones in that boat," Raul said.

Habitat homeowners have to put in 300 sweat equity hours building their home and others’ as part of getting their home.