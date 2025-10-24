Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit 2025

The Brief Students, professionals, and anyone with an interest in the criminal justice system can gain insight into how it operates during the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. The Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit is taking place on October 24 and 25, 2025. It will be held at Feeding Tampa Bay and Tampa Preparatory School.



Re-Entry Simulation Experience

An interactive simulation to provide insight into what people face as they re-enter society after getting out of prison.

Location:

Feeding Tampa Bay Facility, 3624 Causeway Blvd., Tampa, Fl 33619

October 24, 2025

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Day of Panels

Speakers such as law enforcement professionals, legal experts, and justice reform advocates will hold panel discussions throughout the day.

Location:

Tampa Preparatory School, 727 W. Cass St., Tampa, Fl 33606

October 25, 2025

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

