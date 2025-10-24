Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit 2025
TAMPA, Fla. - Students, professionals, and anyone with an interest in the criminal justice system can gain insight into how it operates during the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit.
The Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit is taking place on October 24 and 25, 2025.
Re-Entry Simulation Experience
An interactive simulation to provide insight into what people face as they re-enter society after getting out of prison.
Location:
Feeding Tampa Bay Facility, 3624 Causeway Blvd., Tampa, Fl 33619
- October 24, 2025
- 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Day of Panels
Speakers such as law enforcement professionals, legal experts, and justice reform advocates will hold panel discussions throughout the day.
Location:
Tampa Preparatory School, 727 W. Cass St., Tampa, Fl 33606
- October 25, 2025
- 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Click here for more information.
The Source: This article was written with information provided by the 2025 Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit.