Tampa Bay: A haven for veterans to thrive in the community

Veterans are our neighbors, co-workers and friends. More than 220,000 veterans call the Tampa Bay region home, and this has a lot to do with the employment opportunities, resources and support that veterans receive here.

What they're saying:

Jamie McPherson, a Marine veteran, has been working with the Florida Veterans Support Line at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay for 11 years. He spends his days answering calls from veterans and connecting them with the help available.

"It's part of our brotherhood where we're trying to support each other," McPherson explains.

The calls he receives vary widely, from veterans struggling to pay rent after being out of work to those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts. Each veteran and active-duty member has had unique experiences, and the support line is there to help them navigate their challenges.

By the numbers:

St. Petersburg and Tampa both rank among the best cities in the country for veterans to live in.

Ron Glasgow, a financial strategist and Marine, notes that Texas and Florida excel in supporting their veterans, and perform well business-wise. These rankings consider factors such as low levels of veteran homelessness and ample employment opportunities.

"It's a great thing when veterans do well," Glasgow says. "The veteran unemployment rate is 3.1% versus 4.3% nationally, so we're doing pretty well there too."

McPherson has observed a significant increase in employment for veterans during his time at the Crisis Center. He emphasizes to veterans why employers are eager to hire them, regardless of their branch or specialty.

"You have learned things like leadership, values, discipline, and work ethic," McPherson says.

Other Factors:

Other advantages in the Tampa Bay area include access to the largest hospital, Bay Pines, and numerous community organizations. McPherson mentions that they have a database of more than 4,000 resources and organizations that support veterans in the area. This support is invaluable, especially on days like today.

"But knowing that we stepped on those yellow footprints for the rest of the community and for the rest of the country, knowing that they were there, just to know that we're there for them," McPherson reflects.