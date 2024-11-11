Lightning players trade hockey sticks for fishing poles in support of pediatric cancer research

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is hosting the seventh annual Coop’s Catch for Kids on Monday.

Organizers described the invite-only event as "an exciting day of fishing and fundraising, where Cooper and the entire Lightning roster joins participants for a day of fun and fishing on the water, all while raising funds for pediatric cancer research."

All proceeds go to the J5 Foundation, the Cooper Family’s charitable organization that was founded in 2022.

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is hosting the seventh annual Coop’s Catch for Kids on Monday. (This image is from a previous event in March 2024.)

The event was launched in 2016 by Cooper and his wife, Jessie.

"Each year, anglers are treated to an exciting day of fishing and fundraising alongside Lightning players and coaches," the team's website reads. "The annual catch-and-release inshore grand slam tournament pairs Lightning celebrities on a guided boat with two participants... Following the tournament, participants are invited to a post-fishing reception where awards are given out for the top catches of the day.

At each Coop's Catch for Kids, we are honored to host a local child who has battled cancer as our Guest of Honor. Our Guest of Honor and their family is invited to attend the tournament festivities and share their stories of resilience and strength while battling this terrible disease."

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: