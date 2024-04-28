Davenport man thrown from truck, killed in second of two consecutive crashes: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 50-year-old Davenport man died at the scene of a deadly crash on Saturday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit say the man identified as Edgar Penaloza was involved in two crashes.

The ongoing investigation revealed that Penaloza was initially involved in a hit-and-run with another vehicle around 12:56 a.m. Authorities say Penaloza was driving his black 2005 Toyota Tundra pickup truck south on North Scenic Hwy near Hickory Hammock Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim of the crash reported that Penaloza was driving aggressively. Deputies say he was tailgating and weaving before the truck rear-ended the victim's silver 2020 Honda Civic.

The victim told law enforcement that the truck sped away. The victim refused medical treatment, according to PCSO.

Around 1:03 a.m., Penaloza's truck was found crashed and off the road just south of the intersection of North Scenic Highway and Egg Farm Road in an unincorporated area of Lake Wales. PCSO detectives believe Penaloza lost control of the truck in a curve and overcorrected.

Authorities say the Toyota flipped multiple times and the bed of the truck became separated from the cab.

Penaloza was not wearing his seatbelt, and he was thrown from the truck, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the two crash scenes were about two miles apart.

Officials say North Scenic Highway was closed at the fatal crash scene for approximately three hours.

