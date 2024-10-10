Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Lightning’s home opener postponed due to Hurricane Milton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 3:13pm EDT
Tampa Bay Lightning
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Lightning fans will have to wait a little bit longer to cheer on their home team at Amalie Arena. 

On Thursday afternoon, the National Hockey League announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes had been postponed. 

A makeup date will be announced at a later time. 

Single-game ticket holders should contact their original point of purchase to learn more about refunds for Saturday’s game. 

Bolt for Life Members will receive additional information from their account executives.

This is the second game for the Lightning that was canceled due to Hurricane Milton.

The Lightning were supposed to take on the Nashville Predators on Monday, but it was canceled due to the impending storm. 

It was actually the second time the game against the Predators was canceled. 

The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 27 but was rescheduled due to Hurricane Helene

