Tampa Bay Lightning pre-season game against Nashville Predators canceled again due to hurricane

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 6, 2024 8:00pm EDT
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Lightning’s pre-season game against the Nashville Predators has been canceled as Tampa braces for Hurricane Milton

The hockey game was scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Monday at Amalie Arena. 

The game was previously rescheduled from Sept. 27 due to Hurricane Helene

The Tampa Bay Lightning are scheduled to take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. in Raleigh, North Carolina. 

