Tampa Bay Lightning pre-season game against Nashville Predators canceled again due to hurricane

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s pre-season game against the Nashville Predators has been canceled as Tampa braces for Hurricane Milton.

The hockey game was scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Monday at Amalie Arena.

The game was previously rescheduled from Sept. 27 due to Hurricane Helene.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are scheduled to take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. in Raleigh, North Carolina.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: