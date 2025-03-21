Tampa Bay Rays introduce clear bag policy for 2025 season

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays are implementing a clear bag policy for the 2025 season, marking a significant change for fans. The team said this policy is designed to enhance security and streamline the entry process. Steinbrenner Field will undergo a rapid transformation after the New York Yankees' spring training game on Sunday evening.



The Tampa Bay Rays are implementing a clear bag policy for the 2025 season, marking a significant change for fans attending games at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The team said this policy, which is becoming a standard at professional sports venues nationwide, is designed to enhance security and streamline the entry process.

Clear Bag Policy Details:

Each fan is allowed one clear bag made of plastic, vinyl, or soft PVC, with no obscured interior pockets. The bag cannot exceed 12" x 6" x 12".

Clear bags may have handles or straps.

One-gallon clear plastic storage bags are also acceptable.

Additionally, fans may carry a small, single-pocket clutch, wallet, or fanny pack no larger than 5" x 7", which does not need to be transparent.

Exceptions to the Policy:

Bags carrying necessary medical equipment.

Diaper or infant bags, up to 16" x 8" x 16", when accompanied by a baby or toddler.

Prohibited Items:

Non-transparent bags of any kind, including backpacks, camera bags, and luggage.

Hard-sided coolers, weapons, fireworks, and drones.

Alcoholic beverages, outside food, and large noisemakers (except traditional Rays cowbells).

Steinbrenner Field will undergo a rapid transformation after the New York Yankees' spring training game on Sunday evening. A crew of more than 100 people will work around the clock to convert the stadium from Yankees branding to Rays decor, completing the flip by Friday for the Opening Day matchup against the Colorado Rockies at 4:10 p.m.

