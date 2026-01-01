Man dead after shooting in Bradenton; no arrest made: Deputies
BRADENTON, Fla. - A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in the 1300 block of 18th Place East in Bradenton.
What we know:
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the shooting just before 12:30 a.m. They said they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, lying in a driveway.
The victim was pronounced dead by EMS shortly after he was found, authorities said.
The shooter and all who were involved were found and are accounted for, according to MCSO. No one has been arrested at this time.
What we don't know:
Manatee County deputies are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the deadly shooting.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.