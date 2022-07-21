Tampa Bay Rays selling $15 tickets to home games for a limited time

article

For just 48 hours, the Tampa Bay Rays are holding a flash sale, offering $15 tickets to certain home games.

The sale ends Saturday, July 23, at 10 a.m. and is only for home games between July 29 to August 25. That’s a total of 16 games.

There is a purchasing limit of six tickets per account per game. The $15 tickets are for the lower reserved sections.

The deal is only available online through RaysBaseball.com and the MLB Ballpark app.

This isn’t the first time the Rays have offered discounted tickets. Last year, they had a $10 deal to encourage more fans to head to the Trop.

According to ESPN, they continue to have one of the lowest attendance records in the MLB. They currently rank 28th in attendance among the 30 teams, with the Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics trailing behind them.